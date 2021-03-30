Cheering coach Flaherty’s return to Greylock football
To the editor: As a parent of a former Mount Greylock football player and as a colleague of Shawn Flaherty, I was thrilled to read about the return of the football program at Mount Greylock under Coach Flaherty’s leadership (“Shawn Flaherty back coaching football at Mount Greylock, as Mounties return to field,” Eagle, March 24).
I wish The Eagle article had included a shout-out to coach Andrew Agostini, who was the assistant coach under Flaherty from 2013-14, and who was the head coach of a very successful program at the high school from 2015 to 2018. He built a team that valued character and decency as much as winning; his team won the Berkshire County sportsmanship award in 2015, and in 2016 his team posted an undefeated regular season record and was a finalist in the Division IV A Western Massachusetts Championship. Over his tenure, he developed talent and skill in his athletes, some of whom are currently playing in college programs.
I look forward to the continuation of this excellent program during this current “fall 2” season.
Thomas Ostheimer, Williamstown