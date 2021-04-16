To the editor: Is there any other Pittsfield resident who has concerns over the chicken rules, regulations and guidelines in the city being followed?
Are you having difficulty with the city interpreting the rules one way and not following how they are written? Guidelines of coops and enclosures should conform to accessory building codes, yet the city states a whole fenced-in backyard can be an enclosure when it does not meet accessory building codes of being "10 feet away from any property line." Free-roaming chickens' feces cannot be "maintained in a safe and sanitary way," as written by the health department.
Drop me an email at wearyofchickens@gmail.com. I'd love to hear your story. As we are getting through this pandemic, we need the city to be more conscious of the citizens of Pittsfield and their health and well-being. Having chickens in a coop, enclosure or chicken run is fine, but having them roam the backyards in tightly-knit neighborhoods becomes a concern for all neighboring property owners and their pets and children.
Salmonella spreads in the feces, feathers and feet of chickens. When they roam a backyard freely, it puts people at risk. When do free-roaming chickens trump the well-being of the citizens of Pittsfield?
Charlene Wehry, Pittsfield