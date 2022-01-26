To the editor: On a recent Sunday morning, I was going to meet family at Dottie's.
I parked at the 510 North St. parking lot. I got out of my car, attempted a slight snow bank and lost my balance. I feel down and could not manage to get up by myself. Then, not one, not two, but three wonderful gentlemen came to my assistance. They got me up and one of them walked me up to the corner of North and Maplewood where the sidewalk was clear.
Nice to see that there are still helpful people out there.
Patricia Decker, Pittsfield