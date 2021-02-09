Choices for our future
To the editor: We don’t often think about our life and how it will reflect the history of our country. The choices we make will determine how it is recorded.
As we travel this road, we come to an obstruction that forces you to take a left or a right.
If you chose the right lane you believe in: income equality, climate action, diversity, respect, public education, affordable health care, truth and government for the people.
If you chose the left lane you believe in: tax cuts for the wealthy, climate change denial, autocracy, white supremacy, nationalism, alternative facts (lies), conspiracy theories and government for the wealthy.
The road you decide to travel will reflect on how our history is written. Most importantly, it will affect the direction that our children, grandchildren and future citizens have to travel.
Peter T. Murphy, Pittsfield