Letter: CHP Berkshires partners with Freeman Center to help flag and fight abuse

To the editor: The Elizabeth Freeman Center has begun its annual series of fundraising and public awareness walks around the Berkshires as part of their efforts to shine a spotlight on domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking.
These walks are necessary reminders of victimization in our community, but they provide another critical message: There is help. There is safety. You are not alone.
CHP Berkshires is proud and honored to have developed the One Door Project in collaboration with Elizabeth Freeman Center. Through our partnership, we are training and educating CHP health care providers and staff to learn and understand signs of abuse, to invite conversation with our patients and to offer an immediate support and connection to the Freeman Center for those who are ready.
Our One Door Project message to CHP patients living with abuse is that they are safe with us, that their medical visits are private and protected, that they have allies in the exam room and that, if they wish, we can help.
Research has shown that people who disclose abuse to a health care provider are more likely to seek help and intervention. We are proud to partner with the Elizabeth Freeman Center to strengthen support, protection and safety for people at risk.
Dawn Kohanski, Williamstown
The writer is a family nurse practitioner at CHP North Adams Family Medicine and the associate medical director of CHP Berkshires.