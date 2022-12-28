Letter: CHP's midwifery program was a valued asset

To the editor: I was shocked to read the Dec. 21 front page headline promoting Community Health Programs as supporting mid-level practitioners, while I am also aware that at the same time they are eliminating its certified nurse-midwife program in their Great Barrington OB-GYN office. ("CHP ends its midwife program in Great Barrington, citing low number of births and an older population," Eagle, Dec. 26.)
This “restructuring” is very likely to result in reducing the options for obstetric and gynecologic care in Southern Berkshire County. It will also eliminate an entire category of care: midwifery. Many women desire midwifery care and are willing to travel long distances to seek that specific care in Great Barrington and at Fairview Hospital.
Midwives have a fundamentally different approach, one that differs from that of contemporary obstetricians. They take a more hands-on, individualized approach to care built upon developing a trusting relationship as well as modern medical concepts.
Evidence suggests that the incorporation of midwives into health care systems leads to lower rates of cesarean section, preterm and low birth weight infants, and infant mortality as well as higher breastfeeding rates. Other research shows that greater access to midwifery could lower medical costs.
Midwifery care has been a mainstay at Fairview Hospital since 1988 and was a significant factor underlying their widely accepted reputation as the best place (a "hidden gem") for normal childbirth in Berkshire County. I cannot imagine that greater medicalization of childbirth (by an entirely MD staff) at Fairview will be something women seek. And women in South Berkshire now will have little choice. When only one option for the care you need exists, there is no way to become a smart consumer, choosing to go where the providers and options you prefer are offered.
The stated hallmark of federally qualified health centers (CHP is one) is that they strive to provide comprehensive, culturally appropriate care with a “whole person” approach. These are the very same values that are hallmarks of midwifery care. With similar philosophies, midwives and qualified health centers should be a great match. Midwifery has been a part of CHP since 2007, and one that adds value to patient care. So why does CHP now choose to remove this valued asset?
I, for one, wonder whether CHP has placed their business model needs ahead of the needs and preferences of the women in our community.
Linda Baxter, Great Barrington
The writer is a retired nurse-midwife.