To the editor: I am supporting Chris Dempsey for auditor in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.
Dempsey has the background, skills and vision to be the leader of the only statewide office that keeps tabs on the efficiency and honesty of the executive branch departments. With his proven experience in business, government and nonprofits, he can take the Auditor's Office to the next level.
I first saw Dempsey's skills in the public arena when he questioned whether hosting the 2024 Olympics was a good deal for Massachusetts taxpayers. He successfully led the grassroots group No Boston Olympics, which saved taxpayers $15 billion in Olympic cost overruns by challenging the corporate interests that were asking for taxpayers to cover the costs of the games. Despite being outspent 1,500 to one, he used facts, calm and respectful discourse, and sheer determination to show us how we would be on the hook for billions of dollars — money that could be better spent for the public good.
In my profession as a certified public accountant (retired), I have seen firsthand the minutiae that too often characterizes reports coming out of the Auditor’s Office, usually years after the occurrence of events being reported on. Dempsey knows those audit reports are often almost unreadable to the average citizen. He has vowed to make them more accessible, more transparent and more helpful.
Dempsey will be an excellent auditor. That's why he has been endorsed by state Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and Smitty Pignatelli, Senate President Karen Spilka and a host of other legislators; the retiring auditor, Suzanne Bump; mayors and councilors across the state; The Boston Globe; the environmental League of Massachusetts and other nonprofits.
I urge you to find out more about Dempsey at dempseyforauditor.com and vote for him on or before Sept. 6.
Richard A. Jette, Adams