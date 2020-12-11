Christmas exhibit in Great Barrington brings needed holiday cheer
To the editor:
It seems that the best-kept secret in the Southern Berkshires is the amazing holiday exhibit at the Great Barrington Historical Society Museum.
There are four rooms filled with incredible displays put together by GBHS Director Bob Krol, aka Mr. Christmas. Visit the Colonial Christmas room, as well at the Civil War-era, Victorian and 1950s rooms. The Holiday Village Miniatures Room is spectacular with a moving trolley, skiers, ice skaters, moving parts and lights. Admission is free.
There’s even a fun gift shop with economical gift ideas. (Peppermint pigs are a favorite.) The exhibit is open Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. The museum is located at 817 South Main St. — the historic farmstead across from the VFW. It is a safe environment — masks required, social distancing and number limits observed.
As the song says, “We need a little Christmas.” Don’t miss this exhibit.
Gary Leveille, Great Barrington