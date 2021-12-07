To the editor: Chubby Checker, who sang “The Twist,” is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
For younger readers, “The Twist” is the first and only 45 single to ever appear in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 in two different years. The song appeared in 1960 after an appearance on “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand” and again in 1962.
Additionally, “The Twist” was the No. 1 song of all time according to Billboard, a feat only recently lost to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Checker’s tune has also topped “The Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits of the 1960s.” The feat is not insignificant, on the list, Checker tops his contemporaries in The Beatles, Elvis Presley and the Rolling Stones.
Checker’s music is more than a novelty record, it is an important piece of music history that helped define the genre of rock ’n’ roll and the 1960s. “The Twist” continues to be a staple at parties today and brings joy as we all come to our feet. These are just the accomplishments of his biggest hit.
It is a travesty to see others who do not fall under the rock ’n’ roll genre inducted before the forefathers who built the genre for whom the hall of fame is supposed to be.
Chubby Checker belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his induction is long overdue. Earlier this year, Checker celebrated his 80th birthday. He should be inducted while he can still enjoy the much due respect.
Ernest Evans, Pittsfield