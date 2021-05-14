To the editor: My wife, Christine, and I are writing to encourage the residents of Stockbridge to reelect Ernest (Chuck) Cardillo to the Board of Selectmen.
We have watched as Chuck has grown in his position, shown the ability to quietly bring people with different views together, and has developed a good relationship with our new town administrator and other board members.
Chuck is a quiet and effective leader. For example, recently, someone considered purchasing the former Yankee Candle store on Main Street and turning it into a private residence. Shocked that our zoning would allow such a change, other property owners in the district submitted a petition to the Selext Board to amend the zoning bylaw to prevent present businesses on iconic Main Street from becoming residences.
As chair of the Select Board Chuck handled the board’s responsibility of getting a zoning amendment on the town meeting warrant before a change could be permitted. This action will give residents at the June Town Meeting the ability to express their views and vote on the future of our iconic Main Street.
Talk with Chuck, and you will hear stories of the town where he has spent his life, and now his granddaughters live here. He is invested in the community, honoring its past and embracing its future.
For these reasons, we are asking you to join us in voting for Chuck.
Erik Rasmussen, Stockbridge