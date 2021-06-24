To the editor: In November, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will be convening to decide if supporters of abortion rights should be denied communion.
Our nation was founded on many democratic principles, one being the separation of church and state. President Joe Biden is a very devout Roman Catholic, but he will not allow his faith to change federal and state laws regarding abortions. He himself opposes abortions. It is possible that our president may not be eligible to receive communion if the bishop of his diocese decides that he (the president) is not worthy of receiving the sacraments. The Roman Catholic bishops seem to wield a great deal of power in their church, but are they qualified to make such decisions that affect the lives of all Roman Catholics throughout the world?
Many of us are well aware of the silence of Roman Catholic clergy regarding child sexual abuse, and I hold them responsible for the "sweep it under the rug" mentality that persisted when the public became aware of this tragic travesty. Even the late Cardinal Bernard Francis Law of the Boston Archdiocese made a quick exit from the U.S. to the safe confines of the Vatican in Rome where he became arch priest of St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.
So what is my point? Roman Catholic priests, bishops and cardinals should focus on restoring the integrity of their church and refrain from alienating more laity who will simply abandon their faith. Communion should not become a political issue. It is a sad commentary that our second Roman Catholic president (President John Kennedy was our first) has to make decisions based on the whims of the bishop in his diocese. Our president represents all Americans — religious and nonreligious — and he should stand firm in supporting the separation of church and state.
Neil N. McLeod, North Adams