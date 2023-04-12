Letter: Citizens' Climate Lobby thankful for forum coverage

To the editor: The Berkshire Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby would like to warmly thank Berkshire Eagle’s Matt Martinez for his expert coverage on a forum held at the Berkshire Innovation Center. ("How can Berkshire residents and towns take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act? These experts offer some advice," Eagle, April 4.)
The article was excellent but might have left readers mystified as to who organized the gathering and how it came to be. A core group of locals from Citizens' Climate Lobby planned the forum over a five-month period in order to educate the community on the wide range of incentives available to lower our carbon footprint.
We were thrilled to see a turnout of nearly 120 people. Many others from across the state watched Pittsfield Community TV’s live-stream of the evening. We are pleased the event is now available as a recorded broadcast, "Climate Incentives for All — A Public Forum," on PCTV. The three expert panelists and one additional invited speaker clarified tax incentives, rebates and grants available to local governments, homeowners, businesses, underserved communities and farmers, through the historic Inflation Reduction Act and the $200 million Massachusetts state climate bill. Helpful facts and clear advice educated us on ways we can save money and do something for the common good. These actions will surely reduce the impacts of climate change for ourselves and our next generation.
Christine Kelly, Sheffield
Terri Stiffler, Pittsfield
The writers are member of the Berkshire Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby.