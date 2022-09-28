To the editor: On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. I went to the library to pick up a book.
I parked in the lot on Wendell Avenue and was shocked to see homeless people loitering there, but worse than that was the line of trash bags, bottles and a loose roll of toilet paper along the front and side outside walls of the building. By 10:15 a.m., can't the police move them and all their things somewhere away from such a public building?
I called the mayor's office and was told they are "working on it and trying to think outside the box to solve the problem." The lady I spoke with said they talked to someone at the library about having their custodian try to keep it clean. It should be city workers cleaning it up.
I was also told these people have every right to be there. This is a shameful disgrace in the center of our city that needs more attention from this administration. People I have talked to say they unfortunately avoid the library now because of this. I hope the mayor and police make a better attempt to take care of this disgrace.
Donna Rouette, Pittsfield