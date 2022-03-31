To the editor: I write regarding the March 26 article, "Open space plan for Richmond: Voters, the choice is yours," by Clarence Fanto.
As reported: It is not the activities themselves that would require a special permit under a proposal put forward by six residents of Perry's Peak Road. We know of no one who is opposed to hiking, snowshoeing, backpacking, hunting, fishing, bird watching, photography or other similar recreational activities, all of which would all be allowed by right without the need for a permit of any kind, regardless of which amendment is approved at the town meeting.
What would require a special permit under our amendment is the advertising or promotion of the use of land to the public by any landowner. This is because the character of the Richmond neighborhoods should matter to the residents. The special permit would be the responsibility of the owner of the property, not the sponsor of any activities or events. Without this requirement, Richmond residential neighborhoods would have no voice when encouraging and promoting unfettered public use might not be in the best interest of the neighborhood or the town in certain locations.
Jeffrey Morse, Richmond
The writer is one of six Perry’s Peak Road residents who submitted their open space bylaw proposal as an alternative to the Planning Board's recommended version.