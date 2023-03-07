Letter: Clarifying Rolling Hills condo residents' concerns over Lenox dealership proposal

To the editor: The Feb. 11 letter to the editor written by Andrew C. Meisberger, owner of “A Different Drummer” located at the corner of New Lenox Road and Route 7 in Lenox, misrepresents the intention of the Rolling Hills Condominium.
Rolling Hills is located directly across the street from the business owned by Meisberger and subject to the McGee Auto Group proposal to build two automobile dealership buildings. Meisberger states that, “You seek to limit the kind of development that you will tolerate to mom-and-pop type businesses ... .”
In fact, the board of trustees of Rolling Hills has determined at an open meeting that it is not opposed to the proposed development. We are aware of the use for which the premises are zoned and are not attempting to dictate the purpose for which we believe the property should be developed.
However, Rolling Hills does have an interest in the manner in which the development is implemented to protect the safety of its residents. The entrance to Rolling Hills is on New Lenox Road some 20 feet from the intersection with Route 7. This was not always the location of the entrance. Prior to its widening in 2000, the entrance was on Route 7. The state widened the road and moved the entrance to Rolling Hills to its present location at the state’s expense.
The new location immediately created an issue for Rolling Hills residents. If only two cars are stopped at the traffic light at the corner, a driver leaving Rolling Hills cannot turn left out of the community.
Rolling Hills includes residents with a wide range of ages. School buses stop at the entrance to the community. The addition of a driveway into the auto dealership that is opposite the Rolling Hills entrance will exacerbate an already difficult and sometimes dangerous situation by adding more traffic to New Lenox Road that may include large car-carrying trucks.
A Different Drummer has been a good neighbor and we wish its owner luck in the future. We only ask that the safety concerns of Rolling Hills residents be one of the priorities of the McGee Auto Group and all governmental entities involved.
George Eisenberg, Lenox
The writer is the president of the Rolling Hills board of trustees.