Letter: Clearing up misconceptions on Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: In response to the recently published letter, “Voters in Lenox should not approve new wireless bylaw,” I’d like to take the opportunity to correct inaccurate statements and set the record straight. ("A proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities in Lenox has prompted vigorous opposition. Will these concessions win enough votes?," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
I wish to also point Lenox residents to the proposed zoning bylaw available on the town of Lenox website (townoflenox.com/planning-board/pages/2022-wireless-zoning-bylaw-work) to read for themselves — and not take opinion pieces for fact.
The proposed bylaw does not allow new cell towers “to be built basically anywhere” in Lenox. It prohibits them in the town's most dense neighborhoods and requires a special permit for them in all other zones. There are no by-right uses allowed. See page 3 of the proposed bylaw for the table of use.
The required setback between a new tower and a residential property line is 250 feet. Based on specific criteria and by supermajority vote (four out of five members), the Zoning Board of Appeals may grant a reduction in the 250-foot setback. See pages 8 and 9 of the proposed bylaw.
Mapping done by the town planner for the Planning Board has shown that a 250-foot setback would disallow the siting of new towers on most if not all parcels in the more densely populated parts of town.
The Planning Board is writing a bylaw that must comply with federal law. The town cannot “prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting the provisions of personal wireless service.” The town also cannot adopt bylaw provisions “on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions.” The town's current wireless bylaw restricts wireless infrastructure placement to five specific parcels along the Routes 7 and 20 corridor in the vicinity of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation district building. This can be seen as an effective prohibition. The town also has a very small industrial zone, limited to a narrow strip of land along Crystal Street. Even adding this zone to the current bylaw would not meet the federal requirements.
Additionally, mapping done by the town planner has shown that a 1,640-foot setback would basically zone out any wireless infrastructure placement. This certainly would not comply with federal law.
The Planning Board has worked diligently over the last two years to form a delicate balance between the need for additional wireless service coverage and limiting the intensity of this commercial-type use on our mostly residential community.
Tom Delasco, Lenox
The writer is chairman of the Lenox Planning Board.