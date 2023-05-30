Letter: Climate change complicates Rest of River assumptions

To the editor: The decision to place the PCB dump in Lee is based on a risk-benefit analysis that assumes the dredging and transport of contaminated material will reduce the risk of exposure for other Housatonic River towns enough to warrant the increased exposure risk to the people of Lee and represents the best available option.
This assumption is no longer valid in light of recent climate change analysis, such as that cited in the hazard mitigation plans of Stockbridge, Lenox, Pittsfield, Great Barrington and Sheffield, based on FEMA and MEMA evidence warning that Berkshire County has become at greater risk for catastrophic flooding from hurricane or nor'easter.
Such flooding would disturb and transport PCBs from areas like Reaches 5 and 6 and place Woods Pond Dam at risk for failure by "overtopping," sending contaminated material downstream. Such a scenario magnified by climate change places all the towns downstream at such risk that the assumed decreased risk from the transport of material to the dump becomes insignificant and no longer justifies the increased risk of PCB exposure to Lee.
Increased flood risk and dam failure introduces other factors that diminish the desirability of the choice of the dump site. During dam failure by overtopping, the area south of the Woods Pond Dam would become inundated, including land beside the dump, impairing or preventing access. This would impair emergency management actions to protect the integrity of the dump, including steps to monitor and prevent slope instability, a well-known cause of failure of upland dumpsites — a risk that has not been analyzed in view of the newer climate-change predictions.
Coupled with the potential flooding of the dump site is the location of the dump and dam below Roaring Brook's confluence with the river in the floodplain. Roaring Brook is highly susceptible to landslides, according to a 2013 slope stability report prepared by a state geologist for FEMA, MEMA and DCR. Landslide into a flooded Roaring Brook would burden floodwaters overtopping Woods Pond Dam with earth, rocks and trees mixed with PCB sediment.
The greatly increased risks of flooding, landslide and dam failure spelled out in the climate-updated hazard mitigation plans of river towns contradict the risk-benefit analysis used to locate the dump in Lee and the risk-benefit analysis of keeping GE's PCBs in the 1,000-acre floodplain under monitored natural recovery.
The decision-making process must be revisited to minimize the risk of exposure to all towns downstream.
Denny Alsop, Stockbridge