Letter: Climate emergency endangers all of us, so all of us must fight it

To the editor: Thank you for reprinting Serge Schmemann's powerful plea for action on climate change, to face up to the damage "we have done to ourselves." ("Serge Schmemann: It is no longer possible to escape what we have done to ourselves," Eagle, Aug. 25.)
He writes from Canada; I learned living there for five years that Canadians think more easily than we Americans about a "we" that includes everybody, everywhere. The damage of which he speaks comes from us, to be sure, and from our brothers and sisters across the globe. If "we" in North America did our best to correct what "we" have done to ourselves and everybody else, they and we would still be in very deep trouble — trouble that "we" alone cannot correct with words or weapons.
Someday, somehow, we Americans and Canadians will understand that our power is limited and we need to work not only with allies but with today's rivals and lots of people who do not like us very much. International cooperation, shared commitments and shared responsibilities, beyond wars and alliances for war, are not at the moment engaged by the word "we" in our civic discourse.
In our discussions of politics and policy, enlarging the "we" to embrace the human family and our common home is essential. Thanks to Serge Schmemann and The Eagle for taking a step in that direction with an honest account of "what we have done to ourselves."
David O'Brien, Richmond