To the editor: There was a collective scream in the wind last week after a slew of Supreme Court rulings.
From weakening gun control legislation and removing Miranda rights, to the repeal of Roe v. Wade, it was a stunning, arrogant display by the Supreme Court. That same wind carried cheers of celebration.
I’m focused on the Roe ruling. Both sides of the aisle believe in their deepest soul that they are on the right side. But in 50 years we have not had meaningful or enlightening debate on the issue, only heated controversy. And no one really sees the woman at the heart of the matter.
The woman considering abortion does not hate the life within her; she is terrified of the life ahead. That is on all of us if it is to change. The Republicans in Congress have voted against every single measure that provides support to poor and working mothers. Seventy-five percent of abortions are for these women, who have no secure network or income to raise a child.
The Rev. Rob Schenck is a model for this era. Schenck wrote “Costly Grace: An Evangelical Minister’s Rediscovery of Faith, Hope and Love.” Schenck was embedded in the extreme religious right. His activities included accosting young women entering abortion clinics. He and his group pulled all kinds of monkeyshines to get into congressional offices to promote the anti-abortion cause. He came to regret this life.
In his blog following the Roe ruling, he describes how he came to understand the plight of the pregnant woman considering abortion: “Encounters with desperate women lacking any support for their pregnancies, childbirth, or babies were the first pinprick. The second came after I listened deeply to the fear, anxiety, and even panic of those unable to provide for themselves and their children. Finally, a question asked of me by a dear friend deflated the whole thing and allowed me to see reality: 'If you had been in exactly my circumstances and experienced what I did, would you have had an abortion?' After sitting with that haunting inquiry, I decided to face myself truthfully. 'Yes, I would have had the abortion,' I said."
We’re all going to have to listen better, think better and vote better. We can’t afford to fail.
Mary K. Duffy, Pittsfield