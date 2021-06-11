Comments site needs tweaking
To the editor:
I somehow missed the original story about the planned roundabout at the intersection of South Street and Main. I did see the article in the June 10 edition of The Eagle (”Comment period closing on DOT’s planned Dalton roundabout”) and decided to make my views known. The article alluded to a lack of public input or at least a minimal amount of input. When I attempted to leave my own input I could see why. I had to go through electronic hoops to first find the particular comment section and then even after finding it I had a difficult time getting the proper section to leave my comments.
Those who subscribe to conspiracy theories can have their own ideas. Mine is simply that the link was too general for getting the public to the proper location and the site itself could stand for some more user friendly “tweaking.”
Paul Tabone, Dalton