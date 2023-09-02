Letter: Commentaries underscore that the climate crisis affects us all

To the editor: In his Aug. 24 column "Can the Berkshires survive the climate apocalypse?", Don Morrison spelled out the scary and unavoidable facts of climate change coming for us in the Berkshires.
In the same issue, a commentary from New York Times columnist Serge Schmemann relates similar points centered around his experience of the wildfires in Canada. Schmemann also discussed that people do not know what to do and cannot fathom that something like the climate could dramatically change very quickly, leading to the foundations of our lives crumbling.
Unfortunately, these terrifying scenarios are quite likely, and I would strongly encourage The Eagle and us, as residents and citizens, to get engaged in the many, many ways we all can make a difference. Working to avoid the most dire consequences of climate change and also adapt to its unavoidable effects is possible and urgent and, actually, besides hugely frustrating and challenging, also empowering and even joyful at times. In organizations like Berkshire Environmental Action Team, 350Mass, Citizens Climate Lobby, Greenagers, Mass Audubon, even your town office or sustainability committee, as well as in the offices of state reps. and our U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, you can find amazing and dedicated people who could really use help and/or nudging.
Thoughts like "it is already too late," "what about China making things worse,” and “I am not an activist” all have truth in them but also miss the big point that if people pull together for a cause a lot can happen — in fact, progress never happened in any other way.
We need to start speaking more about what we can do, even if it means coming together to share our grief and fear. Every fraction of a degree of global temperatures makes a big difference, as we now see. It is not too late for to recognize that this issue is an issue for all of us, and aside from unprecedented threats could hold potentials we are not considering now. For example, young Republicans have no doubt about the reality of climate change and are eager for action.
It’s really worth it to face into reality and find one’s own access to it, with others.
Uli Nagel, Lee