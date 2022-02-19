To the editor: Not being a television watcher, I innocently turned on the Super Bowl last Sunday.
Little did I know that I turned on commercials instead. No, I didn’t have my stopwatch on, but I feel confident that the commercials took up more time than the second-fiddle football game. It was a good game, but you had to have quick reflexes to actually see it. Otherwise, you were stuck with someone trying to sell you something.
Having not watched television since it was officially declared a “wasteland” years ago, I decided to “investigate” (yes, that’s a word, Attorney General Garland) what has happened to the relationship between advertising and editorial. What I discovered amazed me. The commercials have taken over the screen. Is it possible that the buyers actually buy all of the stuff that’s coming at them? Yes, they do.
Take pharmaceuticals (please). Have you seen the side effects from Big Pharma’s drugs? I may be exaggerating, but most of them seem capable of causing heart attacks, strokes, cancer and death. But the very next morning TV watchers all over the nation call up their doctors and beg for a prescription.
Have you got four favorite television stations with programs that interest you? And, of course, all four have dogs, cats, babies and geckos selling you products. You go from one station to another and then another and then another and, of course, they all have commercials. You keep switching stations with hope in your heart to find a program, but the commercials keep coming at you. All the stations seem to be in sync, so there’s no way to escape the determined sellers.
Commercials now seem to last five to six minutes. I just counted 13 commercials between segments of a defeated program. I don’t know who gets the majority of the blame: the desperate advertisers or the greedy TV stations. If I watched television, all I would ask is a level playing field. If that’s not possible, then I would plead directly to the sellers to have mercy.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington