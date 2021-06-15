To the editor:
I was interested to read the detailed statement from District Attorney Andrea Harrington relating to issues in support of victims of crime, particularly domestic abuse and gender-based violence, as well as working for medical treatment for mental health and substance use needs, while avoiding overly prosecuting low-level cases. She notes changes such as replacing cash bail with hearings designed to focus jail time for those credibly accused of committing violent crimes and firearm offenses.
These are issues of justice reform that are providing change in other communities. Working for change is complicated and often resisted. District Attorney Harrington states a commitment to listening and working in good faith with the broad legal community. I encourage reading her entire statement and hope her commitment to efforts to promote fair prosecution and a more humanizing justice system, will be widely shared.
Kit Dobelle, Pittsfield