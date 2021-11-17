To the editor: It was refreshing to read Felix Carroll’s piece about the film "Down with the King."
I especially enjoyed the sentence about the stars of the film enjoying themselves at the Austin Film Festival: “The two of them, [Bob] Tarasuk and [Freddie] Gibbs, were seen giggling, elbowing each other and weeping together at the American debut of the feature-length film.”
Here’s what I didn’t see in the story: the term “wokeness,” discussions about sensitivity training or microaggressions, any mention of critical race theory, or commentary about Tarasuk being guilty of cultural appropriation because he likes to throw down some rap rhymes while he works. I was able to enjoy a story about two guys who got together, liked each other, had an objective, did a great job and reveled in their success.
As a former teacher in an all-boy high school with students from disparate backgrounds, I saw this happen many times among both the faculty and the students. Our relationships were based upon acting as Jesus Christ to others and seeing the Lord in others. Perhaps Tarasuk and Gibbs were feeling that, or perhaps they were just being good humans with each other. I’m sure many Eagle readers have had the same experience. Everyone should try it.
Kevin Kavanah, Great Barrington