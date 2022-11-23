To the editor:
I share the outrage expressed by my fellow readers of The Berkshire Eagle: A billionaire from the Berkshires finds it convenient to provide generous support to a political party that worked so hard for the last two years to deny the results of legal elections, attack immigrants, LGBTQ groups, envisage a blind sweep of Social Security and Medicare, and plan to abandon Ukraine, while buying up a number of Lenox restaurants and other entities to protect the luxury enjoyed in the town. ("Crypto meltdown: What does it mean for FTX executive Ryan Salame’s $6 million investment in Lenox?" Eagle, Nov. 11.)
It seems this frenzy of purchases did not turn out well with the recent crash of cryptocurrency. As simple citizens, we can think of millions of other better things that this money could have been used for.
Despite the privileges and luxury the rich enjoy in the Berkshires and their generosity to good causes, our region is not immune to poverty, homelessness, hunger and other social ills of the modern world. Better judgment for the use of his billions could at least have served a more useful purpose and left better results after the crash.
Apparently, our region is not immune either from grifters who learned their trade from the models displayed by the Trumpians' court and media. Mr. Ryan Salame acknowledges in his affidavit the incompetency and shadiness of the company in which he deemed all right to invest. Hiding billions in the Bahamas normally makes it clear what that type of investment is about. Unfortunately, it did not work as well for the restaurants who got the other end of the stick. What a calamity these investors who play with the lives and jobs of so many bring to a community.
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield