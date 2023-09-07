Letter: Community connection is an important resource

To the editor: Recently, Financial Times journalist Camilla Cavendish wrote about the importance of community activity as a way to unite disparate groups.
Berkshire County’s town of Monterey is a good example of an active vibrant community. Concerts, mahjong, movie nights, exercise classes are some of the activities held at the community center built thanks to the ingenuity of many local residents including Michael and Maureen Banner.
Kathryn Roberts recently appointed at the Council on Aging is proactive in new event programming.
Getting together with others, like-minded or not, strengthens the fabric of our communities and keeps the spirit of our country strong and vital.
Politics does not unite us; people of all stripes and colors do.
Annie Rye, Lenox