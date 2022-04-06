To the editor: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States, and Berkshire One Book in conjunction with Elizabeth Freeman Center is posting a community education display in Park Square for the month.
Posters drawn by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh are portraits of women talking back to the men who sexually harassed them in public places.
The blue flags represent all individuals who received services, resources, or referrals from Elizabeth Freeman Center during 2021 and identified themselves as survivors of sexual assault. There were 373 last year alone. This number represents more than a 10 percent increase from 335 in 2020 and more than a 17 percent increase from the 318 in 2016.
Similar displays will be going up on the lawns of several area high schools during the coming weeks including Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.
Use the displays as a springboard for discussion with those in your circle about what you can do to help create zero tolerance for sexual assault in all its forms in Berkshire County. This includes participating in some of the events below:
• Stand Out Against Sexual Assault
Bring yourselves and your friends and family. We'll bring the signs. Join us against sexual violence:
April 14, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Great Barrington Town Hall (334 Main St.)
April 21, 4:30 to 6p.m. at North Adams City Hall (10 Main St.)
April 28, 5 to 6 p.m. at Park Square in Pittsfield.
• Denim Day, April 27
Denim Day kicked off in Italy when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The next day, the women of the Italian Parliament showed up in jeans, demonstrating solidarity with the survivor. Now an international movement, you can join the fight against victim-blaming.
Susan Birns, Pittsfield
The writer is co-chair of Berkshire One Book and a board member of Elizabeth Freeman Center.