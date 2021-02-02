Comparing reproductive rights to slavery is a false equivalency
To the editor: Recently, readers were faced with a false equivalency about slavery and abortion in a letter to the editor.
On one hand, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday honored his work against the abuse of black and brown people. For centuries they’ve been enslaved, tortured and murdered by the wealthy, employers, officials and racists. On the other, she quoted Dr. King’s niece to say that he would reject abortion as equal to enslavement and the abuse of descendants of slaves.
The comparison ignores the brutality of slavery that included use of women to produce children born into slavery for training or sale. It’s a real part of our horrible history of slavery when slavers regularly sold women and children as though they were livestock. Forcing a woman to carry a pregnancy to term is to treat her like a cow to birth calves for veal and give milk, or a dog to birth puppies for sale to pet shops.
It seems clear that Dr. King wouldn’t deny a woman’s control over her own body, especially whether to get pregnant or to give birth.
It’s not anybody’s business, except hers, whether a female employee will use birth control to prevent a pregnancy. It’s also not anybody’s business, except hers, whether that female employee will engage in sex without a birth control.
It’s her choice. Choice is not a gimmick or lie. Choice is a right. It’s her religious belief, not her neighbor’s, nor her lover’s, nor her employer’s, nor the state’s. Men make their choice in these matters when they choose whether to use a condom.
There are many serious faiths, philosophies and religions in this world. All don’t teach that the only correct course of action is to carry a pregnancy to term. This is not to argue the never-absolute debate whether a zygote, embryo or fetus is a baby. Each woman must have the right to make that decision, to choose whether to carry a pregnancy to term, without interference.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket