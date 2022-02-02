To the Editor: Comparisons between mandatory anti-COVID vaccinations and the Jewish genocide committed by the Nazis are shameful and ignorant. ("Clarence Fanto: When it comes to the idea of a vaccine passport, public input can be a double-edged sword," Eagle, Jan. 29.)
The public health measures recommended by Dr. Charles Wohl to the Tri-Town Health Department are the opposite of genocide. In fact, the Nazis would certainly not have allowed Jews to get a vaccine that could save their lives.
Fred Landes, Pittsfield