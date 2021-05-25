To the editor: As a veteran and former Blackhawk pilot, I found Friday’s article disheartening. ("What's the buzz about? Military helicopters involved in apparent training exercises at Pittsfield Municipal Airport," Eagle.)
Massachusetts and Berkshire County have been very supportive of me and my family. It’s a community that respects and supports its veteran population with a thoughtful and kind sort of patriotism that still allows for meaningful critique of the military and war.
However, as Memorial Day approaches, I find it difficult to understand why the airport and City Council seem to be so unwelcoming of military traffic at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. These crews have strict rules to follow and they are very competent commercial pilots. They follow all published procedures and respect any local etiquette that is communicated to them. Currently, there are no published noise abatement procedures at Pittsfield Municipal beyond a voluntary 11 p.m. curfew.
In my experience flying here at Pittsfield, most of the helicopter traffic seems to be from the Massachusetts National Guard. They are courteous and always maintain good radio communication. Some of these pilots and crew may actually reside in Berkshire County. Though the National Guard can and has supported combat operations like those in Iraq and Afghanistan, their primary mission is at the state level and focuses on humanitarian aid, disaster relief, search and rescue, and medical evac missions at the direction of the governor.
Ironically, in the same edition of the Eagle, one of these helicopters is featured fighting the brush fire in Clarksburg. The city has an amazing asset with the airport. I often take my children to the airport to watch the traffic — the helicopters are a big hit. There is a lovely observation area with a picnic table that seems to always have spectators. With Memorial Day around the corner, I ask that when residents see these helicopters (whether observing at the airport or watching as they fly over), please remember those and their families who have selflessly volunteered to crew them and did not return home.
Kevin Zawistowski, Pittsfield