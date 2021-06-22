To the editor: On June 12, we Stockbridge voters failed town meeting.
The most important function of town meeting is the debate of the budget. That debate did not happen. A $10.9 million budget was breezed over. Why was that?
In the opening seconds of the meeting, the town clerk announced that the town moderator would not serve and that she was accepting nominations for temporary moderator.
In swift succession, a member of the Finance Committee was nominated to be temporary moderator. We elected the nominee. And in doing that, we voters created a conflict of interest which muzzled the debate on our budget.
A member of Finance Committee cannot preside as moderator over town meeting deliberation on the budget which he helped prepare and which he advised the town meeting to adopt.
There is no more glaring conflict of interest in town government. Stockbridge voters, the failure is ours. It is our civic duty to safeguard "the separation of powers" in Town Hall.
Because of our failure, no line item in our operating budget was questioned. No John Hart stood with question following question until Town Hall blushed. No daylight fell on those fees paid to town counsel by taxpayers because we voters petitioned Boston to allow a fire chief to be his own supervisor as selectman.
Perhaps our lesson is learned and we voters will safeguard "the separation of powers" in Town Hall. The responsibility is ours. Or perhaps we'll hire a consultant.
Denny Alsop, Stockbridge