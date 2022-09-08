To the editor: Teachers did not go into the field for money or prestige. They did it because they love teaching children and seeing the joy on their faces when they learn.
Teachers are well-trained for their profession, with many going beyond a four-year college diploma to earn a master's degree, as well as additional credits. They should be allowed to do the job that they were trained to do. What they did not sign up for are parents bullying school boards to dictate what can be taught in the classroom, nor the risk of getting COVID by not having students and teachers wear masks and be vaccinated during the height of the pandemic, which created the risk of passing COVID along to their own families.
Banning books has a historical basis; Nazis did it by burning books. Both are meant to limit what people can read in keeping with a political agenda. Some conservatives may not like that comparison, but it is justified.
Not showing art because there is a controversial subject is not protecting a child. Depending on their age, it is censoring their ability to learn and ask questions. As for not allowing children to have sex education, that may result in an unintended consequence.
Despite the long-standing policy that separates church and state in this country, some conservatives want it to be taught in schools that we live in a Christian country, which is not accurate. It is a Christian majority country.
More importantly, limiting what a child learns in the classroom, or home schooling by a parent that is ill-equipped to teach, will result in children not being able to compete in the world. Many school-age children that are asked do not agree with their parent’s position on these matters. They want to learn without a censored education.
Teachers will miss the joy of teaching, but they will not come back if they will be censored or threatened with legal action for doing their job as they see fit, and I don’t blame them.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington