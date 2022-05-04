To the editor: Congratulations to the cast and crew of Pittsfield High School’s Proteus production of “Pippin” this past weekend.
The costumes, the staging, the singing, the dancing and the acting were amazing and it is clear that all of the students involved in the show worked very hard and were very successful in delighting their audience.
“Pippin” has some very compelling content and the students were able to handle that with the seriousness it deserved while also interjecting the humor and comedy of the circus type setting. We were very impressed with the depth and breadth of the entire performance and would recommend that people take advantage of this production. The talent displayed by all of these young people involved in the show is truly remarkable.
You can see the show again this weekend on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Pittsfield High School and again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Sandra Woodburn, Westford