To the editor: As a grandmother, I get to brag.
My granddaughter, Kirsten Peterson Clinton, graduates from Harvard with her Ph.D. in economics on May 27. An impressive accomplishment by itself, but during this six-year program, Kirsten and her husband, Ben, had two children: Camden, now three, and McKenzie, who arrived last Labor Day in the middle of the pandemic. How Kirsten juggled babies with her dissertation is beyond me.
Kirsten’s best friend (from the age of 3), Missy Allard, is also graduating from Harvard on May 27 with a master's in digital media arts. I watched these two darling little girls grow into giggling preteens who blossomed into vibrant teenagers with broad interests and who matured into the remarkable young women they are today.
The little town of Windsor should be very proud of these two native daughters. I know I am.
Carole Ireland, Pittsfield