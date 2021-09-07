To the editor: The Republican Party has really done a magnificent job of developing a strategy to maintain power.
As the country's demographics shift away from the Republican Party, new strategies are developed to suppress votes that one would predict would go Democratic, doing away with protections of the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution (and if that does not work, insurrection and armed militias ready to disrupt the country).
With a conservative, nativist and occasionally racist agenda, they motivate their base — fearful of any change — far better than does the Democratic Party — typically desirous of more change. They have targeted state Legislatures, the brilliance of their strategy. State Legislatures decide on redistricting after every census. This maximizes the number of congressional seats they keep, regardless of the number of people in either party or voting patterns.
Sufficient seats in Congress can block Democrats or push forward the Republican agenda. And the Senate seems to have been specifically designed for them: two seats each for Wyoming and Montana and Idaho and Alaska and each Dakota, as per the Great Compromise of 1787. A small number of voters with disproportionate power and a leader whose only motive is achieving and maintaining power, not the people's business.
But the real coup de gras is the reformulation of the judiciary, top to bottom stuffed with people whose sole purpose seems to be returning us to the 1950s, the brilliance of fighting a rearguard battle to defend themselves from the reality of a changing world. The Supreme Court is now so lopsided (thanks in large measure to Mitch McConnell who refused to allow hearings for Merrick Garland) that we are set for opinions as bad as Dred Scott in 1857 and Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896. These next decades predictably will see deterioration of rights for many groups regardless of the results of elections. The Supreme Court will ultimately be rebalanced, but in the meantime we should all be prepared for a very different pathway for our country.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge