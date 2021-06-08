To the editor: I have a great proposal for a new political party.
The party would be transparent and honest. It would give unselfishly back to the community, provide a helping hand when people are in need and be patriotic. This party would be family-oriented, and gender- and colorblind, and view all as equals.
Members would engage in any dialogue, no matter how uncomfortable. And they would believe in our Constitution.
Hey, wait a minute. I just described myself and most of the people I know. I must say now: I am unabashedly, unashamedly a Republican conservative.
The fact is, we're here and have always been here, at least 74 million strong and continue to grow, even after being constantly beaten down as "deplorables" and "neanderthals" by liberal Democrats and the fake news networks, especially CNN and MSNBC (who are losing viewers at a embarrassing rate).
We've been silent because of all this ugly vitriol that's been dumped on us. It's time we rediscovered our voices. Be proud of this mantle we wear, and let no one ever again tell us we're something we are not.
We are too good, the country's too good, our Constitution is too good. I was never silent and will never be silent.
I'm proud to say I'm a conservative Republican and proud to wear that mantle. We may be more viable then ever, and we will make American great again. We have only have one way, too, and that is up.
Thomas D.Gilardi, Pittsfield