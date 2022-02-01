To the editor: Florida's governor wants to outlaw the teaching of America's history because it might make some white kids "uncomfortable."
That's quite a change from the conservative values that I grew up with, which emphasized toughness and resiliency. Of course, that was a long time ago, and things change. Today's right-wingers apparently consider America's children to be such a bunch of delicate weaklings that they can't possibly handle a dose of straight honesty. When did they become such a bunch of wimps?
The irony is that this is the same crowd that is constantly harping about liberal "cancel culture." In case you don't know what "cancel culture" refers to, that's when free and diverse debate is stifled and anyone who strays from a proscribed orthodoxy is punished ("canceled"), especially on social media. Sound familiar? It should, because, sadly, the Republican party has mutated into one gigantic "conservative cancel culture" focused on Donald Trump and viciously and ruthlessly enforced by the right-wing media. No free speech allowed.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to run for president, so this is really nothing but a political stunt designed to grovel at the feet of Trump and the Fox News cult by reinforcing the racist, white supremacist world view. That's how you rise to the top in that sick party: You grovel at Trump's feet 24/7.
If DeSantis is serious about saving the kids, he needs to outlaw any mention of the Trump presidency in Florida's schools. That's because the true story of a corrupt, morally degenerate liar who engaged in an open act of treason by trying to steal a presidential election will undoubtedly make a great many children extremely "uncomfortable," especially if they have a naive, idealistic view of America's "greatness." That blow to our children's faith in America needs to be stopped in its tracks. Please save those children, Gov. DeSantis.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic