To the editor: We read the recent editorial on Pittsfield's American Rescue Plan Act spending concerns and have concerns of our own.
There has been no talk of compensating the mortgage-holders or landlords who've been left holding the bag for all the unpaid housing expenses caused by the moratorium, I've recently received a letter from state Sen. Adam Hinds, saying that the state is looking into it. Have our local ARPA money stewards been in communication with him? Who's going to pay for all this free housing?
The city is always talking about affordable housing. What does anyone think this moratorium is going to do to the availability of affordable housing? Who in their right mind would not want to raise their rental fees to pay for these losses? For that matter, who would want to even continue to offer rental homes at all, knowing that our governments could force them to provide free housing?
The article talks of spending the money in a way that will best benefit the community. Housing is one of those issues. And the constitutional right of the landlords is on the line.
Jon Macht, Pittsfield