Letter: Contiguous sidewalks would make a Pittsfield stretch much safer

To the editor: In response to the July 7 traffic article, there is an easy but necessary addition to the West Street proposal. ("Pittsfield residents receptive to proposed changes to Holmes Road and West Street designed to calm traffic," Eagle, July 7.)
The area feeding into and out of West Street on College Way and Government Drive, respectively, is extremely dangerous for pedestrians. There are no sidewalks on long stretches of these roads. So many times I have seen people trying not to get hit by a vehicle while taking these roads on foot, bicycles or motorized scooters, going over the bridge, next to the rail tracks, etc., while traveling in the road itself, putting themselves at risk.
It seems like it would be an easy fix to make this area safe for residents by installing contiguous sidewalks. Let's not wait until someone else's precious family member gets killed to fix a dangerous problem.
Mary Talbot, Pittsfield