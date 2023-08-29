Letter: Continue to question Rest of River Municipal Committee

To the editor: I encourage both citizens and their respective town officials residing in the Housatonic River corridor to question the Rest Of The River Municipal Committee (ROR) about their interactions with the Environmental Protection Agency, the attorneys and of course General Electric Co.
We are literally being sold down the river by the ROR, the EPA and GE. The ROR is complicit in abetting this convoluted cleanup plan. Everyone should be completely informed on how this very long cleanup timeframe will affect their lives and the health and economic impact to themselves and their communities. What happens upstream will affect all of us downstream.
If this current cleanup plan is allowed to its fruition, we will all continue to suffer the health and economic impacts for generations.
Ask the hard questions of your town officials, the ROR, the EPA and GE. Follow the money and you will learn that the cleanup is a very small percent of GE’s worth compared to the enormous economic threat it is to our tiny villages.
Let us all join our fellow citizens in the town of Lee and support their efforts in fighting this very important battle for our community’s health and welfare.
Gary Pitney, Stockbridge