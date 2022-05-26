To the editor: Almost 10 years after the death of 20 innocent little boys and girls at Sandy Hook Elementary, a sequel has now occurred in Uvalde, Texas.
And what has Congress done in the years leading up to this? Nothing. God bless Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., for addressing that to Congress. All these Republicans want to do is be in power and just sit on their butts. Is that this country's service to small children? Is that their purpose? It just makes me sick.
The United States of America is supposed to be the land of the free, home of the brave. Is it? I don't think so. Looks to me we're living in the land of the gun, household of death. Doesn't sound like much of a country to me.
Brian Isaac, Adams