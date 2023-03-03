Letter: Contrary to Morrison's column on boys' woes, girls aren't doing 'just fine'

To the editor: I was taken aback by Don Morrison's take on the very real problems facing so many boys ("What's the matter with boys?" Eagle, Feb. 24), especially coming mere days after widespread coverage of a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showing teen girls suffering unprecedented levels of despair and distress.
A few headlines to jog his memory: Teen girls 'engulfed' in violence and trauma (The Washington Post); Teen girls report record level of sadness (New York Times).
We need to find ways to help all of our young people, not put on gendered blinkers and insist that girls and women are doing "just fine, thank you." No, sorry, we are failing all of our youth right now.
Susan Phillips, Windsor