Coronavirus pandemic has brought out the worst in some Americans
To the editor: On Thursday Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he would allow companions who drive people 75 or older to get their vaccination shot to also obtain an immunization injection against the COVID-19 virus.
Hours later there were younger people on the popular Craigslist website offering rides to the elderly for $100 to $200 for the two trips needed for the coronavirus vaccine to be effective against this horrible and deadly disease.
This is just another example of individuals who have failed to show compassion to others during this horrific pandemic. Obviously, people should be volunteering to drive people 75 or older to vaccination sites because their reward would be to get vaccinated against the coronavirus themselves.
Instead, there are heartless human beings that feel it is their right to profit in a time when some Americans have followed the guidelines of the CDC to wear masks and to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of this horrible virus that has killed over 480,000 citizens of this country.
Bram Hurvitz, Pittsfield