Letter: Correcting the record on Sheffield's new 5G bylaw

To the editor: Regarding your reporting on “Sheffield voters ban 5G cell towers” (Eagle, May 2), you misled readers with your headline.
Fifth-generation (5G) small-cell millimeter transmitters are not cell towers but are smaller transmitters and base stations placed on street lights or poles much closer to the ground. They are closer to our bodies, hence the voters' concerns.
The article voters passed did not ban 5G and therefore might not be open to litigation. Article 32 is conditional based on the results of the Federal Communications Commission complying with the 2021 court-mandated review of the 27 volumes of substantial evidence of harm placed in the FCC’s record, which the D.C. Circuit Court used to base their ruling against the FCC. The FCC hasn’t responded. Once the FCC responds using the criteria the court required showing that the technology safe, then the applicant may proceed. In the meantime, we can continue with fiber-optic and cable as they are safe, reliable, secure and fast.
The statement that there was no need to update the FCC safety guidelines as the signals are the same is incorrect. This is repeating exactly what the FCC said to the court: that they had no reason to change their method of testing that evaluates only thermal effects. Yet the material provided to the court provided evidence of nonthermal harm, long-term biological damage and harm to children, DNA, cancer, honeybees, etc. The judges ruled harshly against the FCC in citing their decision to retain their guidelines as “arbitrary and capricious.”
Sheffield Town Counsel Jonathan Eichman’s statement of fear of litigation is unfounded. The town isn’t denying wireless transmitter and base station applications; it is merely setting a reasonable application requirement in asking for the evidence of compliance. Other towns in Massachusetts have successfully done this via the Telecommunications Act, which set up cooperative federalism, as recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005, Palos Verdes v. Abrams. If small-cell transmitters are allowed to be installed every third house (transmissions only travel short distances), the lawsuits levied at the town that will arise from residents claiming harm will far exceed the potential monetary damage to the town for the “negative legal ramifications” as voiced by Eichman.
Petitioners have done their research, and Sheffield hopes to join communities and countries around the world who have placed controls on small-cell technology until its final verdict on safety is levied.
Nina Anderson, Sheffield
Kathy Levin, Sheffield
The writers are president and vice president, respectively, of the Scientific Alliance for Education.