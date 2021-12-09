To the editor: Some post-Thanksgiving theater thanks from a frequent complainer.
First, thank you to the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s board of trustees for bringing back Jenny Gersten as interim artistic director. There are few who have served the WTF who can claim to love it as much as Jenny. During her years there, her presence was ubiquitous, most tellingly at late-night productions by apprentices and interns. If anyone can repair the festival’s problems while maintaining a healthy respect for its past coupled with the vitality to navigate the future, I am sure that it is Jenny. What’s more, Jenny is a genuinely good and unpretentious person whose kindness has already endeared her to many in the community.
Second, thank you to Julianne Boyd, who is retiring as artistic director of Barrington Stage Company, which she founded and built into a world-class theater that often eclipsed the work of longer established venues. Her taste in classic shows and production values has been exemplary, and she has sensibly brought new work to life on her smaller stage. Through her creative vision and extraordinary effort, she renovated a severely declining theater into a first-class showplace and transformed other unlikely spaces into theaters that would be the envy of off-Broadway. While we had a contentious period, I’ve always admired her vision and her dedication to musicals, particularly those of Stephen Sondheim. Memorable were productions of “Into the Woods,” ”Company,” “A Little Night Music” and two that are likely the best versions I will ever see: an intensely passionate and energized “West Side Story” and a definitive and haunting “Follies.”
Last, there is Sondheim, whose recent death, even at 91, stunned many of us for whom he was something of a North Star. While I feel robbed of that “one more show,” I’m thankful to have shared time on this confusing planet with Sondheim and to have partaken of his masterpieces as they were born. I also thank him for the gift of “Sweeney Todd,” which inspired my Pittsfield High School students to rise above themselves to create a show that brought them international recognition. Having corresponded and visited with him, I can attest that beneath the no-nonsense veneer, there was the kind and generous soul evidenced in his most compassionate pieces. “No One is Alone” says one of his most compelling songs. Thanks for the company — and comfort, Steve.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown