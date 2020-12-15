COVID drags troubles into holiday season
To the editor:
What a year. More victims of the pandemic every day — what a challenge. Christmas won’t be the same — lockdowns everywhere, churches closed all over the world.
Global warming hasn’t quit, either. The weather is chaotic, changes occurring throughout each day.
We have a lot on our hands. My firm belief is that if we follow rules and guidelines, if we are willing to give up some of our freedoms, for instance to travel unless essential, that pollution will ease up, and maybe global warming will be curtailed. The pandemic could also dissipate — at least, that is the hope.
Sue Peirce, Pittsfield