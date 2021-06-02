To the editor: In May, as we recognized Mental Health Awareness Month, many of us have cautiously begun to entertain the idea that the pandemic, with its trials and stresses, may finally be under control.
As we begin to look forward to a return to normalcy, our natural inclination would be to turn this page of history as quickly as possible and focus on the future. However, it is very important to acknowledge that we have all been through a globally traumatic event, the effects of which will not be fully evident for quite some time.
Social isolation, uncertainty, confusion, grief, loss, survivor guilt, food and housing insecurity, heightened racial and social injustices, financial stress, and fear of death are but a few of the challenges we have faced — and if we have not faced them ourselves, we are certain to interact with many who have. The immediate and long-term effects of trauma (such as anxiety, sleep problems, irritability, emotional numbing, physical illness) can affect our physical and emotional health as well as our behavior at school and work, our relationships, and our spiritual lives.
It may take time to surface. Understanding this and learning more about collective trauma may help us all to practice more patience and tolerance toward our fellow citizens.
The members of Berkshire Psychotherapy Network — an informal networking group of area private practice psychotherapists — encourage our neighbors to create opportunities within our families, workplaces and community groups to be able to share what it’s been like to live through this time and to seek ways to move forward. As we recover, as individuals and as a society, we are still all in this together. With proper attention to processing this extraordinary experience, we can transform it into greater resilience, creativity and wisdom.
Jane Salata, Maggie Bittman, Sharon Alpert, Ani Grosser, Margo Davis, Michele Krieg Bauer, Annabelle Coote, Carey Beckwith, Elisa Kryskow, Maureen Sweeney, Jennifer Bernard Flynn
The writers are members of the Berkshire Psychotherapy Network.