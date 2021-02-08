COVID injection at BCC was great
To the editor: We had heard so many tales of woe from friends around the country trying to get the COVID vaccine, but our experience was amazing — totally excellent!
We began our attempt to get an appointment for the vaccine at 12:01 a.m., Jan 27. The first 12 hours of computer glitches and lack of available appointments frustrated our attempts to sign up, as did having to answer all the questions each time we tried to make an appointment, as if we hadn’t already answered them before. Later in the afternoon of Jan. 27, the Berkshire County computer system began offering hundreds of appointments, and we signed up for Feb. 2 at Berkshire Community College.
We went to BCC for our late afternoon vaccination. Everything went so smoothly, and was so well-organized and nicely managed by volunteers beginning with the policeman at the entrance to the parking lot to the folks asking us about active symptoms before we got inside to those checking our proof of residence to the person sitting at the table where we would get our injection explaining what to expect to the retired doctor administering the vaccine. Between the widely spaced hundreds of chairs around the high-ceiling field house, the policeman inside and the folks checking us out after our 15-minute post-injection follow-up, we could not have asked for a better experience.
Thank you to all the amazing, kind, courteous and efficient volunteers who made this injection day at BCC go so smoothly. Thank you to Berkshire Medical Center for facilitating the distribution of vaccine and to BCC for hosting the injection site. We hope the example of your efforts can be repeated around the rest of the country.
Ellen and Stuart Masters, Pittsfield