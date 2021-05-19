To the editor: Pandemics are complicated.
Living through them doesn’t have to be. COVID-19 is a virus–RNA surrounded by a protein coat. It needs a human cell to survive. It will survive until we are all vaccinated and do not provide the cells the virus needs. It is not more complicated than that for the 50 U.S. states.
As long as some Americans refuse vaccination, they are condemning some of their fellow Americans — men, women and children — to illness and possibly painful death.
Masks and social distancing help, but are insufficient to eradicate the pandemic. The only way you can act as a patriotic American is to get vaccinated now. Otherwise, you will have American blood on your hands.
David H. Lippman, Great Barrington
The writer is a doctor and holds a master's in public health.