To the editor: A Harvard University study indicated that our Congressional District has had more than 66,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 2,000 deaths so far.
A study in the Lancet, a British medical journal, indicated that a single-payer, enhanced Medicare for All system would have saved the lives of 40 percent of those who died of COVID-19. Extrapolating this math, Medicare Care for All could have saved the lives of 827 of our friends, family and neighbors in this congressional district.
It is time for U.S. Rep. Richard Neal to co-sign the single-payer bill (HR. 1976) and Congress to pass it. It is past time for us to end this health care for hire system that is killing Americans.
Russell Freedman, Lanesborough